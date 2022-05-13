Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) were down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.63 and last traded at $80.63. Approximately 335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CATC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $564.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.48.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.