Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.55

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.55 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $636.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 33.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

In other Camden National news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,423 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 134.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Camden National by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

