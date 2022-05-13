Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCJ. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,162,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,438. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.