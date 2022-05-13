Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Shares in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 95.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 152,809 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $4,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 47,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PC Connection by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter worth $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,087 shares of company stock worth $1,302,494. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

