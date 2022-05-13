Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 2,794 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $106.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.25 and a 1 year high of $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day moving average of $119.06.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

