Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 221.4% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 78.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

CGC stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGC. Barclays cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

