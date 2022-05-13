Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $295,000 Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FirstService by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 20.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 253.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 15.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FirstService by 84.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.17.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $116.75 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $115.33 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

