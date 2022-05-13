Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,422,000 after purchasing an additional 747,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,821,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,138,000 after acquiring an additional 43,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,254,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,114 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $35.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

