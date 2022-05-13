Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

TS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.63) to €8.80 ($9.26) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

Tenaris Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.