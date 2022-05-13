Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.08% of AxoGen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 198,869 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AxoGen by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AxoGen by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after buying an additional 534,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 32,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

