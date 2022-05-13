Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 102.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,459,000 after buying an additional 281,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after buying an additional 257,615 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $16,610,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Jabil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,392,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,975,000 after buying an additional 226,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBL opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

