Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.89.

Universal Display Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.