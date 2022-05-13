Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 7,800 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSL opened at $20.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.73.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 15.80%.

GSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

