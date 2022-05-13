Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $3,017,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPB opened at $88.48 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.51.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.20). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

