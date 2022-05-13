Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Telefónica by 722.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEF. StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.80 ($5.05) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.00 ($4.21) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.53) to €4.10 ($4.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

