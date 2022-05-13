Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after buying an additional 59,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $244.64 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $232.01 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,384 shares of company stock valued at $931,020 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.88.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

