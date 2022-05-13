Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) a C$0.20 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$0.20 price target on Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
MAE opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Maritime Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$30.02 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75.
