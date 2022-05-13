Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) a C$0.20 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$0.20 price target on Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

MAE opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Maritime Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$30.02 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

