Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Probe Metals stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Probe Metals has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

