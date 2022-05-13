Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Price Target to $15.00

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 165.02% from the stock’s current price.

SLGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

SLGC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.66. 89,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. SomaLogic has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $14.72.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that SomaLogic will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,501,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,390,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,516 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $65,995,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in SomaLogic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,142,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,222,000 after purchasing an additional 170,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

