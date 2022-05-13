Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target to $17.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 114.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABST. TheStreet cut Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $49.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 3,399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 507,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 492,860 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 440,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 89,289 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 74,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Absolute Software by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.