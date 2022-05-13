Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the April 15th total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday.

CNNEF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.06. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,319. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Canacol Energy ( OTCMKTS:CNNEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

