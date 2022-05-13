Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s previous close.

Canacol Energy stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 98,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,899. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.55 and a 52-week high of C$4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.87. The stock has a market cap of C$456.19 million and a PE ratio of 24.23.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Canacol Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.