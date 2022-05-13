Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 208,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 375,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$31.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.
About Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)
Featured Stories
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.