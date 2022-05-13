Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 208,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 375,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$31.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

