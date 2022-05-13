Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNQ traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.46. 191,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.