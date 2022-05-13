Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$93.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$93.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an outperform rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.27.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$75.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$86.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.74. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$37.82 and a 52-week high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.30, for a total transaction of C$2,087,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,952,446.30. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.03, for a total value of C$240,090.00. Insiders have sold 79,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,593 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

