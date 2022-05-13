CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Trading 20.7% Higher

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating) shares traded up 20.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 415,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 138,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64.

Get CANEX Metals alerts:

CANEX Metals Company Profile (CVE:CANX)

CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 202 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia; and the Echo, Fulton, Red, and Beal properties located in British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CANEX Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CANEX Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.