CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Trading 20.7% Higher

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating) shares traded up 20.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 415,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 138,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64.
CANEX Metals Company Profile (CVE:CANX)
