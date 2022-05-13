Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the April 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBDS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.13. 45,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,847. Cannabis Sativa has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

About Cannabis Sativa (Get Rating)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.