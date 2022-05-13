Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Chemed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CHE traded up $6.32 on Friday, hitting $505.79. The company had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,891 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,570. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

