Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $21.36 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 391,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.96. The stock had a trading volume of 120,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,756. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

