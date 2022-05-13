Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,130 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,928 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.62. 580,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,586,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $92.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

