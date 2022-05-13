Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $92.07 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.8% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $937,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after buying an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $565,255,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $10.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.29. The stock had a trading volume of 132,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,847. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $386.78 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.