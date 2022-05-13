Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Tower by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,149,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Tower by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.37. 46,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.85 and its 200-day moving average is $255.87. The company has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

