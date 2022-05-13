Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 305 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.80. 17,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,276. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.31. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.96 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

