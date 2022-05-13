Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 12,827.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after buying an additional 322,238 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,089,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 305,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39,439 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 203,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 510.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56.

