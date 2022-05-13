Capital Analysts LLC Buys 1,289 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

SYF opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

