Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 800 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 650.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and have sold 222,130 shares worth $19,107,957. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.