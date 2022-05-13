Capital Analysts LLC Sells 142 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 3M by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $206.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.23.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

