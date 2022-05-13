Capital Analysts LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,040 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,888 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $107.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.30. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $115.28.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

