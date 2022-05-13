Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,637 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 53.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 14.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5,400.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

NYSE BKI opened at $69.41 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

