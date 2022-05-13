Capital Analysts LLC Trims Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.16. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.04.

