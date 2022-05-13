Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 246 ($3.03) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAPC. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 210.17 ($2.59).

LON CAPC traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 161.80 ($1.99). The company had a trading volume of 1,871,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,559. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 142 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 183.60 ($2.26). The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 164.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

