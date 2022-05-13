Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 177.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,651 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 58,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,954,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,438.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,690. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.10 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

