Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $9.51 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.07. 70,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,568. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.20 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

