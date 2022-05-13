Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLT traded up $7.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.02 and a 200 day moving average of $236.57. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

