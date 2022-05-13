Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,527 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,436 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $308,675.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 39,860 shares of company stock worth $815,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 52,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,225. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.