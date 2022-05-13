Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 98,586 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,094 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 98,586 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 468 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $4.37 on Thursday, reaching $185.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,121. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.41 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

