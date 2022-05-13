Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $23.32 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of AutoZone at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 150,149 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 23.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,143,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,073.00.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $23.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,954.76. 189,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,007. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,032.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,967.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

