Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on COF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.83.
Shares of COF stock traded up $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average is $144.06. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $111.58 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
