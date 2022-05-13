Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.83.

Shares of COF stock traded up $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average is $144.06. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $111.58 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

