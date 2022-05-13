Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$806,840.

Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital Power alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Bryan Deneve sold 100 shares of Capital Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.48, for a total value of C$4,148.00.

TSE CPX opened at C$43.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Capital Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$36.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 110.56.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 2.0900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPX shares. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.59.

About Capital Power (Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.