Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. Buys New Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,276,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,980,000. Li Auto makes up approximately 80.8% of Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,325 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Li Auto by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,976,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,836,000 after purchasing an additional 662,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 22.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,779 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,003,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,567,693. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,180.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.24.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

